Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock opened at $320.70 on Monday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.29.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

