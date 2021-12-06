LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Director Peyton Boswell Acquires 10,000 Shares

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Director Peyton Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LiqTech International stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,934. The company has a market cap of $105.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 75.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 254,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 23.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 4.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

LIQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

