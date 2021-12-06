Liquity Trading Down 31.2% Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.04 or 0.00011967 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $80.26 million and approximately $961,258.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.23 or 0.08559266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,175.76 or 0.99408527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00077037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,287,733 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars.

