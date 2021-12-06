LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. LKQ makes up about 3.0% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

