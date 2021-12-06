Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

