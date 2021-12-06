LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 270.83 ($3.54).

Several equities analysts have commented on LMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,416,252.94).

LMP opened at GBX 271.20 ($3.54) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 258.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 414. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280.80 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

