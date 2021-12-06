LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 270.83 ($3.54).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LMP opened at GBX 271.20 ($3.54) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 258.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 414. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280.80 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.