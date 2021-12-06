Loop Capital Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $142.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.71.

NYSE:HLT opened at $138.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.36. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.23 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after buying an additional 1,339,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

