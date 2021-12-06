L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $90.89 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

