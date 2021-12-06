L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $101.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

LRLCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of L’Oréal stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.44. 103,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,818. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.96.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.