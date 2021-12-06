Lovesac Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,841 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 848% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,143 put options.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 9.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after buying an additional 106,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOVE traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.22. 39,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,361. The company has a market cap of $955.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

