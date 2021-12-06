Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LVLU stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

