Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post $4.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.85 billion and the highest is $5.03 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,738,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,608,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

