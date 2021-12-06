Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.92.

LUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$9.11 and a one year high of C$12.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.00.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

