Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Gap Up to $18.93

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.93, but opened at $19.70. Luxfer shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 32 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Luxfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.