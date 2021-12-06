M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 5,136 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 1.9% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,844. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

