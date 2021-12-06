M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Cognex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of CGNX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,116. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.