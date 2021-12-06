M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.64. The stock had a trading volume of 55,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

