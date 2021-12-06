M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 161,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 631,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,350,955. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

