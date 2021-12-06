MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 17,823.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 129.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 77,973 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 13.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 9.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 143.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 407,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $15.10 on Monday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.77 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.