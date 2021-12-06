MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.96. 25,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,982. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 186.40 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

