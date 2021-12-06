Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several research firms have commented on MGTA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $310.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.05. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.