Mannatech (MTEX) vs. Its Peers Critical Contrast

Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mannatech to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mannatech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Mannatech Competitors 230 620 586 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 49.59%. Given Mannatech’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mannatech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 5.00% 31.54% 12.38% Mannatech Competitors -164.88% -58.54% -11.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mannatech pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Mannatech pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 21.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mannatech has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Mannatech has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech’s rivals have a beta of 1.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $151.41 million $6.26 million 9.33 Mannatech Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.23

Mannatech’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mannatech. Mannatech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mannatech beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc. develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L. Caster in November 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, TX.

