MAPS Trading Down 46.7% This Week (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, MAPS has traded 46.7% lower against the dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000807 BTC on exchanges. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $17.22 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAPS alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007690 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,189,796 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.