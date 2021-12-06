Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will post sales of $24.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $89.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $90.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.30 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $121.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million.

MKFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Markforged by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,120 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,400,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,286. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98.

