Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 44,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 63,259 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in Marlin Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 451,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marlin Technology by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 548,406 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,452,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

