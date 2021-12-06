Marotta Asset Management Buys 45,027 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,027 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 639,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,903,000 after buying an additional 49,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,570,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,017.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 255,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter.

IXN traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.07. 9,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,130. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $64.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

