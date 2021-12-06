Marotta Asset Management Buys New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded down $34.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.65. 163,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,466,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.37. The firm has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,105,835 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

