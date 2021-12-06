Marotta Asset Management Grows Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 40.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 59,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,736. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

