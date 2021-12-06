Marotta Asset Management Purchases 1,853 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.