Marotta Asset Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 6.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $2.10 on Monday, reaching $146.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,097. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.93 and its 200 day moving average is $143.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

