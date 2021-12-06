Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.18

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 46425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Truist started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

Get Marqeta alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.