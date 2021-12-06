Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 289,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Materion by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,092 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 49,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 585,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Materion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $84.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. Materion has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

