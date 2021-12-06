Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $57.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.