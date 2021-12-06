MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) Announces $0.63 Interim Dividend

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
MaxiTRANS Industries Company Profile
