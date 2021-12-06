Melon Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.43 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Melon coin can now be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00038698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002005 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

