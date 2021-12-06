Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $47.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

