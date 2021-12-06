Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Update

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 8,370,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 799,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,059,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

MREO opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.