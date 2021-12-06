Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 28.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after buying an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 6.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,389. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $117.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.68. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $123.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

