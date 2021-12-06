Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CAO Sells $67,266.00 in Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MTOR opened at $26.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.56.
Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
Featured Article: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.