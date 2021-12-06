Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CAO Sells $67,266.00 in Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MTOR opened at $26.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Meritor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after acquiring an additional 491,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Meritor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,401,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,143 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 31.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 480,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,776 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

