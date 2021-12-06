Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Down 19.9% in November

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 9,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METX. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $712,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ METX opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.27.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

