Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 838,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,046 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 47,074.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,682 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,985,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 316,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 195,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

