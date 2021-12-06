Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 838,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of MEI stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,046 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 47,074.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,682 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,985,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 316,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 195,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
