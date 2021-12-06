Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 47,636.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 373,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

BDSI stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

