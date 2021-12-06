Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 3,711 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 46,387.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNFT. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $342.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

