Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes $67,000 Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $310,946,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $179,773,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $37.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

In related news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,943 over the last quarter.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.