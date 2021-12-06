Mexus Gold US (MXSG) vs. The Competition Critical Analysis

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS: MXSG) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mexus Gold US to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Mexus Gold US alerts:

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US’s peers have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -333.26% Mexus Gold US Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mexus Gold US and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexus Gold US Competitors 798 3523 3799 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 67.19%. Given Mexus Gold US’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mexus Gold US has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A -$3.33 million -0.59 Mexus Gold US Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 13.97

Mexus Gold US’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US. Mexus Gold US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mexus Gold US peers beat Mexus Gold US on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.