Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,417 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $323.01 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

