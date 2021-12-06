Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.96. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

