MiL.k One Day Trading Volume Hits $935.71 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003531 BTC on popular exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $133.34 million and approximately $935.71 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MiL.k alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.19 or 0.08312592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,379.90 or 1.00135235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00076019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002546 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.