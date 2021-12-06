Millennium Management LLC Acquires 5,927 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 378.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $245.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.49 and its 200 day moving average is $240.09. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.98 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

